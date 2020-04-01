THREE more patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died at York Hospital NHS Trust.

One of the patients died at York Hospital, two at Scarborough Hospital.

Two more people suffering from coronavirus have also died at Harrogate District NHS Trust.

The deaths, reported this afternoon by NHS England, happened between 5pm on Monday and 5pm yesterday, Tuesday.

At the York Trust, one of the patients died on March 27, one on March 30 and one yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for NHS England said there are delays in the reporting of some deaths while staff wait for the test results to be confirmed - which is why the patients were not included in yesterday's figures.

The fatalities bring the number of coronavirus-related deaths at York Hospital to six, two patients having died last week after testing positive for the virus and a further three which were reported by NHS England in figures released on Tuesday, which happened between 5pm on Sunday and 5pm on Monday.

At the Harrogate Trust, one patient died on March 29 and another yesterday.

NHS England said that a further 486 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 2,137.

A spokesperson said: "Patients were aged between 13 and 99 years old. 20 of the 486 patients (aged between 13 and 93 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

"Their families have been informed."