THE Great Lockdown Bake Off - a weekly online contest for people who love baking - has been launched by a group of York friends.
Hannah Harkus, from Acomb, said she and her friends dreamt the idea up after they cancelled a trip to Liverpool because of coronavirus - and were left feeling bored. Last Saturday, they decided to bake and post pictures of their cakes on a Facebook page, where their friends and family could vote for the winner.
The first event was so successful that they have decided to make it a weekly challenge - and are inviting other keen bakers to join them.
Hannah said the event was a "laugh" and that they had to be as resourceful as possible - using whatever ingredients they had at home. She added: "What was really heartwarming was the level of support these girls had for each other to all try to create something light hearted and fun."
She added that they were also able to share funny fails and their children's baking efforts - making the lockdown a bit more fun.
Join the group The Great Lockdown Bake Off at bit.ly/2R5pLR0.