THE Great Lockdown Bake Off - a weekly online contest for people who love baking - has been launched by a group of York friends.

Hannah Harkus, from Acomb, said she and her friends dreamt the idea up after they cancelled a trip to Liverpool because of coronavirus - and were left feeling bored. Last Saturday, they decided to bake and post pictures of their cakes on a Facebook page, where their friends and family could vote for the winner.