AN EMERGENCY appeal has been launched to help York's most vulnerable children.

The Island charity, which provides mentoring sessions for nearly 170 youngsters in the city, is creating Hampers of Hope with essential food and toiletries for families in need.

Nigel Poulton, chief executive officer, said that, as a result of the COVID19 outbreak, there had been a huge surge from the most vulnerable of Island families needing support.

The charity now needs to raise £25,000 over the next three months to help those families survive and thrive.

Since their temporary closure, The Island staff and volunteers have been delivering food packages. With the appeal funds, The Island’s aim is to ensure that each hamper is filled with food for a balanced and healthy diet for the mentee and their loved ones along with household items including soap, toiletries, activities for the children and young people and other wellbeing resources.

Funds will also go towards fuel costs so the team can deliver hampers to every Island family every fortnight.

They will also help to provide a 24-hour phone line so the team and fully-trained volunteers can provide support to those at crisis point.

Nigel said: “£25,000 is a lot of money, but I hope together as a city we can come together to help these Island families in need.

"Last week, we had a young distressed mentee ring our duty phone and found, through conversation, we were able to relieve her stress and anxiety so that she could carry on with her evening without worry or concern.

"Having worked in refugee camps and marginalised groups in my 20s and 30s, I have a strong understanding of how to help children in unprecedented situations.

"I found one of the best ways you could help a child to thrive was by offering some additional assistance to the family, for example, making sure they don’t go hungry so that they can be a strong support for their children as well as to others.”

He said mentees could become withdrawn and isolated, so The Island was also working on a series of activities for mentees could do at home with families.

This includes chocolate recipes they can make together which have been provided by long-term Island supporter, York chocolate business Choc Affair.

"We are really grateful to them and everything they have done for us and our mentees over the years,” said Nigel.

To donate towards The Island’s emergency COVID-19 appeal, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/the-island-emergency-covid19-appeal

Alternatively find out more about The Island and their work at www.theislandyork.org