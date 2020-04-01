The first person to be arrested on the railways for breaching the new coronavirus lockdown rules has been fined £660.

Marie Dinou, 41, from York, was found "loitering between platforms" at Newcastle Central Station at around 8am on Saturday as she apparently tried to travel, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

She would not explain to police why she needed to travel or give her name, and was arrested on suspicion of breaking restrictions imposed under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

Dinou appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday and was fined £660 for breaching the pandemic rules, a member of court staff said.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, and costs of £85.

BTP Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan said: "While a ticket offence had also been committed in this case, enforcement of any sort under the new regulations really is a last resort, especially arrest.

"In this case, officers tried their upmost best to engage with Dinou. I can assure you we would much rather not have to take such action.

"We strongly urge the public to do the right thing and help us save lives by staying at home and slowing the spread of the virus."

Under schedule 21 of the Coronavirus Act, it is illegal to fail to comply with the instructions of police officers without reasonable excuse.

The maximum penalty is a fine of £1,000.