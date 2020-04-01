YORK actress, Dame Judi Dench, has backed a charity helping disabled people through the Coronavirus crisis.

The Oscar-winning actress, who grew up in York and went to The Mount School, is vice president of Revitalise who have been creating holidays for disabled people and their carers for more than 55 years. Now, during the current COVID-19 pandemic, they are offering their facilities, care and nursing teams to support disabled people who can no longer get the care they need at home.

Anybody who is worried about whether their care support at home can continue, should contact Revitalise, who are able to offer long or short stays with full care support in place.

Dame Judi said: “It is times like these that make me so proud to be Revitalise’s Vice President. Our wonderful NHS is under a great deal of strain, and during this difficult time, kindness and support will help them to fight the crisis. That is exactly what Revitalise are doing. I know how valuable the work they do for disabled people and their carers is, and I am thrilled to see that they are supporting both disabled people and the NHS during such a critical time.”

Many disabled people are supported by one family member, or a private carer who visits them at home, and can very quickly be at risk if that person becomes ill - unable to get support, or even basic supplies.

Revitalise Jubilee Lodge in Chigwell, Essex and Revitalise Sandpipers in Southport are both fully accessible, with equipment including hoists, profiling beds and airflow mattresses. The teams are comprised of Registered Nurses and Care Assistants and they are rated Good by the Care Quality Commission.

Revitalise Netley Waterside House in Hampshire is providing all its 39 spaces to the NHS. The holiday centre will instead be welcoming patients from local hospitals who do not have the virus; freeing up hospital beds for people who do.

To contact Revitalise click here.