POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a large quantity of frozen meat was stolen from a York pub.
The meat was taken from an outside freezer at the Quaker Wood pub in Foxwood, North Yorkshire Police said.
It happened between 3am and 4am on February 13.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "An outside freezer was entered and a large quantity of frozen meat was stolen.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 642 Copeland, or email 000642@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12200025591.
