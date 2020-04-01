A WOMAN from East Yorkshire who has been stranded out in the Philippines is now on her way back home to the UK.
As The Press reported last week, scuba diving instructor Katherine Banks, from Pocklington and who went to Bootham School in York, had been stranded in the Philippines because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Her parents, John and Sheila Banks, were desperate to have her home, and found little comfort in Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's announcement that the Government has made an arrangement with airlines to fly home British citizens where commercial flights are no longer available.
But John has said this morning that Katherine was able to get on a Korean Airline flight to Seoul leaving Cebu at today 1am local time with the flight due to land at Heathrow at about 18.25pm today.
Katherine had been teaching scuba diving on a small island in the Philippines for a year and had spent more than £3,000 getting to Cebu city which is in lockdown with the military patrolling the streets.
