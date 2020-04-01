YORK is heading for a mini-heatwave, with temperatures set to soar as high as 18C on Sunday.
High pressure is set to drift to the east of the UK, with southerly winds drawing up warm air from the Canaries - although the fresh breeze will make it feel slightly cooler.
More fine weather is expected next week and into the Easter weekend, with sunny intervals and temperatures of 13C being forecast for Easter Sunday by the BBC in association with MeteoGroup.
But the pleasant conditions may bring about challenges to social distancing rules as people head out into the sunshine.
While the rules allow everyone to exercise once a day from their homes, there will be a risk of irresponsible people gathering together - perhaps for picnics and barbecues - and posing a risk of passing on the coronavirus to each other.
