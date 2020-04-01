GIN enthusiasts are being invited to raise a glass of their favourite tipple this Friday at a special online event.

York Gin is organising a Friday Night Gin - a Facebook gin event at the most popular time of the week for a G&T.

The company says it wants to help people remember what day it is and keep up morale - by getting gin lovers to pour themselves a G&T and test their gin knowledge in an online quiz.

Their Friday Night Gin will also include tips on getting the most out of your home-made G&T and an entertaining short history of gin. Viewers can get their questions answered by the company’s gin experts.

The event is free but viewers can donate to one of York Gin’s favourite charities, St Leonard’s Hospice, whose fundraising efforts have been hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Friday Night Gin is on York Gin’s Facebook page from 6pm on Friday, April 3.

One lucky participant (picked at random) will win a gin prize, and everyone who joins will get a discount code for the company’s online shop just before the end.

Friday Night Gin host, Susannah Baines said: “As well as working in the York Gin shop, I’m an actor. So I’m really looking forward to doing some performing for a gin-loving audience.

“I’ll give a brief (and hopefully entertaining) history of gin and a bit about getting the most out of your gin. Then we’ll have the quiz and answer any questions. Hopefully it’ll provide some light relief during a really stressful time.

“It might also remind people what day it is - Friday night at 6pm is the time for a G&T!”

York Gin co-founder Emma Godivala said: “It’s a bit of fun to try to raise spirits during an awful time for many people.

“We’re also hoping we can raise some funds for the brilliant St Leonard’s Hospice. There’s been lots of publicity about businesses struggling but charities are also being hit very hard.”

York Gin has produced a limited edition of its London Dry to support the Hospice with £3.50 from each bottle sold going to the charity.