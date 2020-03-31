THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen again in York, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire.
Figures published tonight show there were two more confirmed cases in the City of York Council area by 9am today, taking the total so far to 32.
There was an additional 14 confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total to 122, and there was an extra three cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area,taking the total to 38.
Only seriously ill people are tested for the virus, so there are many more people suffering from the illness than the figures suggest.
However, they do present a broad picture of how badly the area is being affected by the virus in comparison with other areas, for example Birmingham, which had 650 confirmed cases.
A total of 143,186 people had been tested nationwide by 9am today, of whom 25,150 were positive.