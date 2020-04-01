THERE are plenty of photographs of the magnificent electric trams that graced York's streets between 1909 and 1935. But here's a rare photograph of one of the vehicles that they replaced - a horse-drawn tram.
The York Tramways Company, which operated trams like these across the city, was bought out by the Corporation of York in 1909. The Corporation quickly replaced the horse-drawn fleet with 'modern' electric trams. This photograph, which comes from Explore York's new-look digital image archive, is thought to have been taken in 1909, in the very last days of the horse-drawn trams.
The tram car, the No 7, is pictured at The Mount tram terminus near Dalton Terrace. The people in the photograph (presumably the tram's driver, conductor and colleagues) were clearly proud of their tram, and perhaps sorry at its imminent passing. It's a reminder that change and progress always come at a price...
Stephen Lewis