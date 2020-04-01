THERE are plenty of photographs of the magnificent electric trams that graced York's streets between 1909 and 1935. But here's a rare photograph of one of the vehicles that they replaced - a horse-drawn tram.

The York Tramways Company, which operated trams like these across the city, was bought out by the Corporation of York in 1909. The Corporation quickly replaced the horse-drawn fleet with 'modern' electric trams. This photograph, which comes from Explore York's new-look digital image archive, is thought to have been taken in 1909, in the very last days of the horse-drawn trams.