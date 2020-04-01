COUNCILLORS are calling for a council tax holiday for residents.

York's Labour group wants bills to be deferred for two months for people struggling to pay because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents who already receive council tax support will get £150 off their bill for the year - and people can apply for a grant from the York Financial Assistance Scheme if they need help with money.

Council tax rises in York by 3.99 per cent today, April 1, for 2020 to 2021.

Cllr Danny Myers, leader of the Labour group, says he has written to the council's deputy chief executive to "urgently" launch a scheme for struggling residents to defer their council tax bill for two months.

He warned that the existing hardship fund "could be overwhelmed by the level of demand in the coming months".

He added: “As it has with its commercial properties, I want the council to consider ways in which it can give people the ability to defer council tax payments until later in the financial year."

"It is one thing committing to not taking enforcement action against people slipping behind with scheduled monthly payments, but it would reduce anxiety and help them enormously if residents knew they could take a payment holiday for a few months.”

To apply for a grant to help with bills visit york.gov.uk/YFAS or call 01904 551550.

For help with council tax bills visit york.gov.uk/CouncilTaxSupport.