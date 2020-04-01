BOSSES at Nestlé in York have vowed that “every possible measure” is in place to ensure staff safety amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes after Nestlé employees contacted The Press to raise concerns at an alleged lack of health measures in place. Workers claimed that up until last week, the company was not invoking the 2m social distancing rule.

One worker said he was worried about going back into work for fear of getting the virus, while an agency worker said he was forced to work close to other staff members with no hand sanitiser, masks or other protective equipment.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said: “I understand that many employers are taking this incredibly seriously and I thank them for this. Others are not.

“I spoke with the trade unions at Nestlé, who informed me that measures were now being put in place in York, including good sick and isolation pay arrangements, however, it is vital that everyone in the factory is a minimum of 2m apart at all times, and hygiene and PPE is available where required. Further, I understand that Nestle contracts out certain services and it is essential that these businesses also adhere to all safety measures. No-one is safe unless everyone is safe.

“If staff can work from home, they should, as travelling, being at work or being out in the community does create an infection risk.

“I appeal to all employers to understand why staff are anxious, and to improve their practices. I am speaking to Government and enforcement bodies to ensure that all employers who are not taking keeping people safe are dealt with.”

A spokesman for Nestlé said: “Following the advice from the Government and Public Health England, only our key workers are working from our factories to ensure we maintain supply, all other employees are working from home.

"We are also working with our agency and contractors to ensure they are also prioritising their people’s safety and following Government and Public Health England guidelines.

“The health of our people is of upmost importance and we have every possible measure in place to make sure our workplaces are safe. Our factories continue as usual with social distancing mapped out in work areas, no cross over of staff or teams, as well as screening installed where needed. We continue to follow the advice and guidance of Public Health England.”