A BRIDGE between two villages near York which was to shut for six months will now remain open.
Hagg Bridge, a Grade Two listed road bridge on the B1228 road between Sutton upon Derwent and Melbourne, in East Yorkshire, was to close for a £900,000 makeover.
But East Riding of Yorkshire County Council has decided to postpone the work.
This will be reviewed on a two weekly basis to assess the situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. Hagg Bridge will continue with temporary traffic lights as a safety measure while the works are on hold until further notice.