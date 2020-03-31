A MAN needed hospital treatment after being headbutted outside a club in York.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following the assault which happened outside Huntington Working Men’s Club before government restrictions to stop the spread of Covid19 were introduced.

The incident took place at 12.30am on January 26 when the victim was headbutted by a man while waiting for a taxi. The attack is believed to be unprovoked.

The victim had to attend hospital following the attack for treatment to his nose.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sam Powell or email sam.powell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12200014771 when passing on information.