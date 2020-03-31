THE father of a woman currently stranded in the Philippines has hit out at the Government over its repatriation of British nationals.

As The Press reported last week, scuba diving instructor Katherine Banks, from Pocklington and who went to Bootham School in York, is stranded in the Philippines because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Her parents, John and Sheila Banks, are desperate to have her home, but found little comfort in Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's announcement that the Government has made an arrangement with airlines to fly home British citizens where commercial flights are no longer available.

Mr Banks said: "I don't think much of what he said, it was just rhetoric, he didn't even mention the Philippines. It was all a bit of a dead loss really."

Katherine had been teaching scuba diving on a small island in the Philippines for a year and has so far spent more than £3,000 getting to Cebu city which is in lockdown with the military patrolling the streets.

Currently Mr Banks said there will be a commercial direct flight from Manilla to Heathrow on Saturday with the proviso “The British Embassy is pressing to keep routes open but is unable to guarantee that the flight we proceed as scheduled.”

He said: "We are also hopeful that she might get a Korean flight via Seoul to Heathrow tomorrow at 1am (local time, 6 pm UK) costing about £1,900. Failing that there might be a chance to get on a French Embassy repatriation flight from Cebu, to Manilla to Paris leaving tomorrow at 8pm."

In his statement Mr Raab said priority would be given to the most vulnerable, including the elderly or those with pressing medical needs, and also to countries where there are large numbers of British tourists trying to return to the UK.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are working around the clock to support British travellers to allow them to come back home. Consular staff are supporting those with urgent need while providing advice and support to those still abroad.”