THREE patients suffering from the coronavirus at York Hospital have died.

The deaths, reported this afternoon by NHS England, happened between 5pm on Sunday and 5pm yesterday.

Two died on Sunday and a further patient died yestereday.

The fatalities bring the number of coronavirus-related deaths at the hospital to five, two patients having died last week after testing positive for the virus.

Another patient with coronavirus also died on Sunday at a hospital run by the Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust.

NHS England said that a further 367 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 1,651.

It said: "Patients were aged between 19 and 98 years old and all but 28 patients (aged between 19 and 91 years old) had underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed."

The Press has asked the trust that runs York Hospital if it can give any more details about the three patients who have now died.

More to follow.