ONE of the events which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak has relaunched its website to support those involved.

Brand management agency, NIMA, which was behind York Fashion Week, has redesigned the website in a bid to help local businesses.

And they have vowed that the show will still go ahead - when it is safe to do so.

The website now acts as a focal point and directory for any businesses and creatives previously involved in the week-long event.

It provides a platform for people to work collaboratively to generate new and innovative ideas to ensure that products and services can be accessed safely during these unprecedented times.

Many of the businesses involved have already diversified.

Cooper King Distillery, at Sutton on the Forest, which offers sustainable spirits from their green energy-powered distillery now offers free UK delivery and have also been busy creating their own hand sanitizer.

Cooper King is now selling the sanitizer online, with all profits going back into producing more, which are then being donated to hospitals for free.

Sonia Schofield, York Fashion Week’s head of hair and makeup, plans to entertain people with online makeup tutorials via her social media pages.

Clare Morris, founder of Copper and White, whose fashion ranges are usually found at Shambles Market, quickly added her collection to her website to continue trading and is offering 20 percent off two or more online purchases.

Harrogate-based Deaf Identity, which promotes deaf awareness, had planned to use York Fashion Week to showcase their fashion range but is now promoting their collection online.

Olivia Brabbs, head photographer for the event, has seen many of her shoots cancelled but is still able to work on various product shoots after full risk assessments.

Nicky Hayer, of NIMA, said: “It’s been incredible to see the steely determination of local businesses who are working together to find new ways of trading.

"NIMA remains committed to local businesses and is working collectively with our partners to deliver what has now become York Fashion Season. In addition to creating the online hub and directory, our friends and partners have access to our social platforms so we can keep our audience updated. I’d like to reassure our partners and guests that York Fashion Week will be rescheduled once it is safe.”