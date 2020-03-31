PHARMACISTS across North Yorkshire have been praised by local MPs as they start work early and finish late to try to meet unprecedented demand for medicines.

Jack Davies, chairman of Community Pharmacy North Yorkshire, said pharmacies were working tirelessly to ensure everyone got the medicines they needed, when they needed them, during the coronavirus pandemic.

"They are experiencing exceptionally high demand for medication," he said.

"This unprecedented demand for medicines is due to patients ordering their medicines ahead of the due date, ordering medicines they haven’t had for some time ‘just in case’ and attempting to stockpile medicines.

"To meet this demand, pharmacists are starting work early and working later everyday and in many cases with less staff due to self-isolation."

He said a recent survey by Community Pharmacy North Yorkshire of the 152 community pharmacies in the county found that stress levels on a scale of 1 to 10 were at an average of 8.4.

Messages of thanks had however come from York Central MP Rachael Maskell, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, who said:" There are many people who are worried that they might run out of the medicines they rely upon and I know that you are working longer hours and dealing with a 100% increase in demand for your service."

Ms Maskell said community pharmacies were at the frontline of delivering vital services at this time and she was immensely grateful for the support they were giving to people.

"I have been making the case to Government that all pharmacists and their staff must be supplied with the appropriate PPE to protect them and their families from the risk of infection," she added.

Mr Sturdy said community pharmacies were working harder than ever right now. "During this coronavirus epidemic I would like to thank all community pharmacy staff for all the work they are doing to keep their patients safe."