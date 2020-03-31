A YORK man who has been given only months to live has set up a virtual plumbing service with his brother and close friend to help people throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Adam Gray, 33, from York, was told last July that he had between six to 12 months to live, while his wife was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer, a rare and incurable tumour that has spread to his lungs, liver and into his lymph nodes.

But that has not stopped his entrepreneurial spirit, and he has now set up a virtual plumbing service called The Plumb Doctor.

Adam - who has created the service with his brother James, and friend David Barratt - said people can book a 15-minute virtual meeting with a plumber.

He said: “If you have a problem with your heating system, you can Skype the plumber who will asses the situation and tell you what the problem is and how much it will cost to fix it.

“The plumbing service is unregulated, and people can get ripped off, so this way you know what you should be paying.

“If the problem is simple to fix, the plumber can also walk you through what to do so you can fix it quickly and safely.

“People often use youtube videos but to have a professional helping you through it will undoubtedly be better.

“Its also very useful while we are all stuck indoors due to coronavirus.”

Adam added that each appointment lasts 15 minutes and costs £15 - with 15 per cent of profits going to the NHS throughout the coronavirus pandemic. So far the company has three plumbers working, but they are still looking to expand.

Visit https://www.plumbdoctorlive.co.uk/who-we-are.html.