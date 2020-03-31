A YORK-based estate and letting agency is embracing digital technology to help home sellers and buyers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hudson Moody has launched virtual viewings, using online videos showing walk-through house tours filmed by vendors with properties currently on the market.

The family-owned agents are also conducting desktop valuations for homeowners who want to sell their property.

The latest Government advice is that home buyers and renters should, where possible, delay moving home while measures are in place to fight coronavirus.

If anyone who has already changed contracts and the property is currently occupied, all parties are encouraged to work together to agree a delay or another way to resolve this matter.

If moving is unavoidable for contractual reasons and the parties are unable to reach an agreement to delay, people must stay away from others to minimise the spread of the virus.

Hudson Moody director Ben Hudson, a RICS qualified chartered surveyor, said: “Even in these very difficult times, there are still people who need to sell, buy, let or rent property for many reasons.

“Having worked in York for so long, I have visited many properties on most of York’s streets and developments over the years. I can provide an accurate valuation without having to leave my office.

“Our vendors have been fantastic in sending through videos of their properties and, whilst we don’t necessarily expect people to purchase a property on the strength of a video alone, it certainly helps to provide a clear idea so they’re ready to view when it is safe to do so.

“Demand for rental property in York has also continued and we’ve had several tenants desperate to move in somewhere and several new rental agreements have been set up, despite them not being able to view the property before the keys have been handed over.

“There is no doubting that this is going to be a very challenging time for us all and the impact it’s going to have on businesses is huge. However, we are maintaining a very positive mindset and trying to make the most of the opportunities that are available.”

Hudson Moody has offices in York city centre and Poppleton, and a personal agent Alex McClean, in Dunnington.