A TOP York hotel has been awarded a rating of just one for food hygiene.

Inspectors visited York’s only five star hotel, The Grand Hotel and Spa in Station Rise on February 21 and identified a number of problems.

These included:

food hygiene and safety - these were both rated as being ‘bad’

structural compliance - which refers to the general cleanliness and condition of the building, its facilities, layout, lighting and ventilation - was ranked as 'fair'

inspectors also found that there was little confidence in the management ie what measures are taken – training, policies, procedures, management records, etc – to maintain standards of hygiene.

A spokesman for The Grand said: “Following a recent Environmental Health Officer inspection, The Grand, York is naturally extremely disappointed to have been given a low star rating.

“The senior management team has taken immediate action to rectify all the areas of concern.

“In the two inspections prior to this most recent one, The Grand received four and five star ratings and the hotel is 100 per cent confident that it will continue to achieve similar ratings in all inspections going forwards.

“A second and immediate inspection has been requested but in light of the current lockdown this is not possible right now.

“The Grand, York, would like to reassure all customers and guests that this is an isolated case which does not reflect the exemplary standards the hotel adheres to in both front of house and behind the scenes.”

York’s only five AA star hotel, The Grand was built in 1906 as the headquarters for the North Eastern Railway. The building underwent a £15 million expansion and refurbishment in 2018, increasing its rooms to 207.

In line with current Government guidance, the hotel, restaurant, bars, spa and cookery school are temporarily closed until further notice.