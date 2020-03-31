YORK businesses will start receiving the emergency grants announced by government to help companies get through the coronavirus crisis.

Money from government has now been allocated to City of York Council - which will process applications.

Shops, cafes, restaurants and other hospitality and leisure businesses with a rateable value of less than £51,000 can get grants of either £10,000 or £25,000.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy welcomed the news and has encouraged businesses to apply.

To apply - fill out a form on the council's website at york.gov.uk/COVIDBusinessGrant.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy, said all 2,500 businesses in York eligible for the money have already been contacted.

He added: “On top of delivering the government’s support, we’ve developed our package to help our creative and resilient business community through these difficult times, including the deferral of rent for our commercial tenants and having made commitments to support our key suppliers.

“We’re also working with York BID, Make it York, the region’s Local Enterprise Partnerships and other partners to speak up on behalf of our business community.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of the council, said business rates holidays have also already been given to more than 4,000 accounts.

Businesses with a rateable value of up to £15,000 will get a grant of £10,000. Businesses with a rateable value of between £15,000 and £51,000 will get a £25,000 grant.

Check the rateable value of a business at gov.uk/correct-your-business-rates.

For information about support visit york.gov.uk/BusinessSupport.