A NORTH Yorkshire events venue could be turned into an NHS Nightingale hospital in the fight against coronavirus, according to reports.
Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge, has told the BBC that he is expecting an announcement that the Harrogate Convention Centre will be the latest facility to be transformed into a temporary hospital.
A temporary hospital is being set up at the ExCeL conference centre in London, while two more are to be built in Manchester and Birmingham.