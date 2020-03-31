A MAN was arrested by police in York suspected of spitting at a member of staff in a shop.
The 29 year-old is suspected of spitting at a member of shop staff and making comments to him about getting Coronavirus at around 7pm on Sunday March 29.
North Yorkshire Police immediately deployed to the shop and a man was arrested shortly after.
Following questioning in custody, the man was charged with assault and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 7 May 2020.
He has been released on conditional bail until his court appearance.
North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Inspector Fee Willey of York and Selby Command said: “Our colleagues in the retail sector are doing such an amazing job working to support our communities during this challenging time. We’re committed to supporting all key workers and anyone suspected of jeopardising their safety will be dealt with.”
