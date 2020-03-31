Your recent editorials have mentioned good deeds undertaken by both private persons and public bodies during the coronavirus crisis. In that spirit, congratulations to The Press in offering free space for small businesses to advertise.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park, Selby

Could local radio help mourn those we’ve lost?

One of the saddest parts of the coronavirus outbreak is that bereaved families have to mourn the loss of their loved ones in near isolation, denied the normal comfort of sympathy from family, friends and work colleagues.

In Galway in southern Ireland one of the must-hear programmes on the local radio at about 10 O’clock is the death notices. Perhaps during these sad times the local bishop should conduct a short service naming the recently deceased and offering a prayer of comfort to the family and friends.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York

A silver lining for our planet

This must feel like our darkest hour. Every dark cloud has a silver lining, however, and for our planet this is it. The entire world is in shutdown but that means our carbon footprint is at a new low. That must be extremely good news for Earth.

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe, York