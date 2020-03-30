LIBRARIES are closed – but thanks to York Explore you can still check out books, trace your family history or look at historic pictures of the city – all while you stay at home to save lives.
Members can download library books – or audiobooks – online with their library card.
Titles include children’s fiction, non-fiction and books for teenagers.
The organisation has also opened up its archive of fascinating photos of York through time.
And residents can have a go at tracing their family history using Ancestry and Find My Past, for free.
A virtual book group is also set to be launched – along with other activities to help keep people entertained and informed while they follow government advice to stay at home.
Residents who do not currently have a library card can join online at exploreyork.org.uk/getting-a-library-card-or-yorkcard.
To borrow ebooks visit exploreyork.org.uk/digital/e-books.
To visit the new York Images website to explore the history of York visit exploreyork.org.uk/digital/york-images.
And to begin tracing your family tree visit exploreyork.org.uk/digital/online-reference.