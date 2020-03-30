A man was arrested on suspicion of affray and for the possession of an offensive weapon in Selby earlier today (Monday).
North Yorkshire Police said a 48-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage of a wheelie bin at Brayton, Selby, just after 2pm.
Officers were alerted at 2.21pm on Monday after the man was seen walking along Doncaster Road carrying a small knife.
The force said: "A team of officers, including the dogs unit, attended to ensure the man was arrested without any further incident.
"It is believed the man had attended the local pharmacy prior to being arrested.
"He remains in police custody for questioning while enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101."
Please quote reference number 12200052580 when providing details.
