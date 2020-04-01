WORLD-leading cable cleat manufacturer, Ellis has added to its team of export experts.

Helen Anderson has been appointed as export sales executive.

The team, headed by export sales manager, Kelly Brown, sells into more than 40 countries through a network of local distributors. Kelly is already supported by export sales executive, Luke Berridge, and on the ground in Latin America by business development manager, Gabriela Castro.

Helen, who has a strong background in languages, joins from a Yorkshire power generator business, and had previously held sales and marketing roles for fashion houses in France.

“Ellis’ reputation as a British manufacturer with a truly global stature goes far beyond the confines of the markets it operates in,” said Helen.

“In my experience, they are very much seen as the poster boys of British SME manufacturers making an impact on a world stage.Their products are world-renowned; their standing as industry innovators unrivalled; and their reputation completely deserved. I’m delighted to have been given the chance to join the team and am very much looking forward to this new and exciting challenge.”