A MAN allegedly spat at a key worker in York and made comments about him getting coronavirus.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said a man is suspected of spitting at a member of shop staff yesterday, Sunday, at about 7pm.
Police have not named the store where the incident took place.
Officers were called to the shop and a man was arrested.
North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Inspector Fee Willey of York and Selby Command said: “Our colleagues in the retail sector are doing such an amazing job working to support our communities during this challenging time.
"We’re committed to supporting all key workers and anyone suspected of jeopardising their safety will be dealt with.”
A 29-year-old man has been charged with assault and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 7 2020.
He has been released on conditional bail until his court appearance.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment