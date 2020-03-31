CITY of York Council has teamed up with The Press to help traders during the COVD-19 crisis.

Our Supporting Local Businesses campaign is offering family and independent businesses free adverts to promote their new ways of operating.

The council is the latest commercial partner to support The Press campaign, along with PAPI Project; Barnitts, The Shepherd Group/Portakabin and Langleys Solicitors.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “We are living in unprecedented times and dealing with exceptional circumstances. As a city, we must find our resolve and do everything we can to support those who need our help the most. I am pleased to support the campaign; our small and independent businesses are an integral part of our city, and that is why we are acting quickly to protect all business here in York.”

He added: “From the start of this outbreak, we have worked with partners to stand up for local businesses during this crisis, including successful lobbying for York’s 1,200 self-employed residents. e have already amended over 4,000 rates accounts to stop payments being taken from qualifying businesses, deferred rent for all our commercial tenants and have created a new secure system to distribute nearly £40 million of grants to local businesses.

“On top of this, the council has launched its own business support fund, totalling £1 million, to ensure small and micro businesses who do not qualify for Government support receive the help they need.

“With things changing at pace, reliable information is key. We’re providing businesses with up-to-date guidance and I would encourage our business community to visit: york.gov.uk/BusinessSupport.

“The outbreak of coronavirus has affected residents across the city, and that is why we have created a second emergency fund totalling £1.25 million, specifically to support residents who have seen their personal finances significantly and negatively affected by the outbreak.

“We have been encouraged by the response of our communities to this crisis, and to date we have had over 2,000 volunteers register to support vulnerable residents and aid the work of our community hubs, including packaging food parcels. We know the current situation is not easy and can present difficulties for residents and businesses."

To volunteer, visit www.york.gov.uk/form/VolunteeringCoronavirus.

To access support, contact covid19help@york.gov.uk, or call 01904 551550 for assistance.”

* For your free advert in The Press email Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk