THE latest Public Health England figures reveal there have been 30 confirmed coronavirus cases in York as of today, Monday.

And there are now 108 diagnoses in North Yorkshire, and 35 cases in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Cases are categorised by local authority area.

As of 9am today, March 30, a total of 134,946 people in the UK have been tested - with 112,805 negative test results and 22,141 positive.

As of 5pm on 29 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,408 have sadly died, according to the Department for Health.

NHS bosses say hospital and front-line health staff will begin to be tested this week - with staff who are isolating at home because somebody in their house is ill to be tested first for Covid-19 first in the hope they can return to work.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell has warned against people taking the figures for York too seriously.

She said many people with symptoms have not been tested and added: "It means people may think there are not very many cases in York and that it's not too bad – whereas actually that’s a false sense of security – and therefore people aren’t protecting themselves enough.

"Coronavirus is very prevalent in our community now."