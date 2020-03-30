TRIBUTES have been paid to a York banking director who died after contracting coronavirus.

Jonathan Rutter, died at Harrogate District Hospital last week, he was 57.

Mr Rutter was HSBC's relationship director for corporate banking in the north and was well-known in York business circles.

He presented prizes at The Press Community Pride awards on several occasions and recognized the crucial role that businesses, large and small play, in the economy of York and area and indeed in the UK as a whole.

He leaves a wife, Hillary and two children, Jennifer and Benjamin.

The family has said that, due to current circumstances, there will be a celebration of his life to take place at a later date.

Mr Rutter was also treasurer at Ripon Rugby Club and was a former governor of Ripon Grammar School.

In a statement, a Ripon Rugby Club spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our club treasurer and dear friend, Jonathan Rutter.

“Jonathan was admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms late the week before last and unfortunately passed away on Monday.

“Our heartfelt and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.

“All our thoughts and prayers reach out to Hillary, Ben and Jennifer at this most difficult time; and it is important that they know that the fantastic community that is Ripon Rugby Club is there for them, now and in the future.

“Jonathan worked very hard for many years on the club’s executive committee and his outstanding participation is greatly appreciated by us all.

“There will be a time for all of us to come together to celebrate Jonathan’s life and contribution to Ripon life.

“Sadly that cannot be today, but when this terrible illness is defeated we will join together in remembrance and share our thoughts and memories.”

In 2017 The Press reported that Mr Rutter completed a deal on behalf of HSBC that allowed online musical instrument retailer Gear4music to relocate from its head office in Clifton Moor to a new home in Holgate Park.