AS the impact and spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 increases, we are seeing many individuals and companies quickly adapt in an effort to curb the effect the pandemic has on their lives and businesses.

One way to achieve this is to look for entrepreneurial new ways of working under the protective measures currently in force, and to seek to protect the intellectual property rights these new ideas will rely upon. It is not surprising that in these uncertain times people continue to apply to register trade marks for their businesses – including new marks relating to Covid-19.