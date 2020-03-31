FLOOD defence works in York will be delayed - because of coronavirus.

The Environment Agency submitted planning applications for schemes at Clementhorpe and the Foss flood storage area north of Strensall - which are yet to be decided. City of York Council has cancelled the next planning meeting, when these applications were due to be heard, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But work is continuing on on raising the embankment between Water End bridge and Scarborough Bridge, behind St Peter’s School.

Ben Hughes, project director of the scheme, said: “We are doing all we can to ensure work continues as much as is feasible, and that delays caused by the knock-on effects of this pandemic are kept to an absolute minimum.

“Our priority in these difficult times is the health, safety and wellbeing of residents and staff, so we have closed our drop-in hub on Wellington Row and we will not be holding any public engagement events.

“As an organisation we are doing everything we can to support our community, our government and the NHS by abiding by these measures.”

For information visit environment-agency.gov.uk.