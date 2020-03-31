MEDICAL and care home staff are having to wash and reuse single-use protective equipment – and wear goggles from school science labs to protect their eyes – because of the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), according to a York MP.

Rachael Maskell, York Central MP, raised concerns about a lack of PPE in York for front-line workers.

Ms Maskell said: “Health and care staff and care homes are desperate to get hold of personal protective equipment. GPs are scared and concerned for their patients.

“They do not have proper eye protection. Some are reusing single-use protective equipment, in the hospital as well as in the community.

“People are using goggles from B&Q, in the hospice they are using school science goggles, people just don’t have the protection.”

The government has since announced that millions of items of PPE would be delivered to NHS staff – as well as dentists, pharmacists, care homes and hospices.

Robert Jenrick MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said at a Downing Street daily press conference that more PPE is on the way.

He said: "We simply cannot and should not ask people to be on the frontline without the right protective equipment.”