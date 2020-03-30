A LANDLORD has been caught allegedly selling drinks at a North Yorkshire pub, despite the ban on opening pubs to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Insp Chris Galley tweeted over the weekend that officers had just been to a public house to speak to the landlord about why he was selling alcohol to customers.
“Yes...I really did say that!” he said. "The customers have been dispersed and the Landlord advised that he is to be reported to the licensing authority. #unbelievable”
North Yorkshire Police has not identified the pub concerned.
