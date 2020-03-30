A LOCAL housebuilder has announced the temporary closure of its 18 developments, as well as all of its sales and head office, as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has stopped operations to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. This follows Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, calling for all non-essential businesses to close to help contain the coronavirus.
Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “The health and safety of customers and employees is our number one priority and we took the decision last week to temporarily close our 18 offices and sites across the region. We have shut down safely and securely but as quickly as possible.”
The company's sites include York-based Saxon Gate, The Chocolate Works, Fairfield Croft and Mortimer Park, Driffield.