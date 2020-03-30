A LOCAL housebuilder has announced the temporary closure of its 18 developments, as well as all of its sales and head office, as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has stopped operations to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. This follows Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, calling for all non-essential businesses to close to help contain the coronavirus.