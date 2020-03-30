MOTORISTS heading out of York on the A166 and A1079 could be stopped at police checkpoints - but only for the first few miles.

North Yorkshire Police and its neighbouring force Humberside Police have developed quite different strategies towards the enforcement of new rules to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Checkpoints may be deployed on the roads within North Yorkshire but not once motorists have driven over the force boundary into Humberside.

North Yorkshire Police hit the national headlines last week with its policy of setting up checkpoints at which motorists are pulled over and asked where they are going, why they are going there and reminded of the message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

But Humberside Police subsequently put out a press release announcing: "Covid-19 vehicle stop checks are NOT in operation..we want to advise that we are not routinely stopping any vehicles and that we do not have any stop check areas in place across the Humberside Force area in relation to Covid-19."

It said its approach was 'around engagement with the public as opposed to enforcement.'

The Humberside force publicised its stance after a motorist reported that two men purporting to be police officers signalled her to pull over, was asked where she was driving and then told to pay a £60 on-the-spot fine for unnecessary travel, at which point she refused and drove off.

Neither force seemed inclined today to change their stance to create a united front.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "We will continue to engage with motorists and pedestrians alike to explain and encourage them to follow the restrictions. Humberside’s deployment policy is a matter for them."

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: "The information on our latest press release remains correct, however if this changes I’m sure we will look to put out an update. We wouldn’t say anything further at this stage."