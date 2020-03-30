A YORK firefighter has shown off his musical side to back the 'stay home, save lives' message.

Billy Barlow has created a mini music video highlighting that even key workers, except for essential trips out, must stay at home when off duty.

The video has amassed thousands of views on Twitter.

#SideEffectsOfQuarantineLife Any more musically minded #firefighters willing to put a #FireLockdownMusic video out? Off duty @fbunational member Billy Barlow kindly offering up this tune to highlight if you are off duty #StayHomeSaveLives @MattWrack @NYFRSABrodie @Julia_Mulligan pic.twitter.com/HF9OHsxbPs — North Yorks FBU (@NorthYorksFBU) March 29, 2020

The North Yorkshire Fire Brigade Union posted the video and said: "#SideEffectsOfQuarantineLife Any more musically minded #firefighters willing to put a #FireLockdownMusic video out?

"Off duty @fbunational member Billy Barlow kindly offering up this tune to highlight if you are off duty #StayHomeSaveLives."

Last week, staff at York Hospital's emergency department put together a special song with an important message to help stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives, as reported by The Press.

The staff changed the lyrics to 'You're the One That I Want' from the musical Grease to get across their serious message in a fun way.

A video of them performing the song was posted on Twitter and has received thousands of views.