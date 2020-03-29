"NON-ESSENTIAL" public transport services have been cut in York.

City of York Council says the move follows a "substantial" drop in demand as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Council chiefs say they have worked with York’s bus and train operators to ensure key workers and people making essential journeys are still able to get in and around the city.

A council spokesperson said: "After the Government announced guidelines stopping all but essential travel the number of people using bus and train services in the city has dropped substantially.

"In light of this we have worked with operators to remove non-essential services. We are also reminding those who are travelling need to consider social distancing whilst they move around."

Deputy leader of City of York Council and executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said: “Following the introduction of social distancing guidance from the government in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus we have seen a large reduction in passengers using the city’s public transport.

"In response to this we have worked with transport providers to reduce service levels, whilst ensuring key workers are still able to make essential journeys.

"We are also reinforcing social distancing on all services and encouraging people to use contactless payment methods where possible.

"We would also like to remind people to only travel if absolutely necessary. People should self isolate if they have either a high temperature or a continuous cough.”

The changes are:

Bus services:

Most services are continuing to run, but on a less frequent timetable. Some services will stop where there are other options for travellers.

Specific changes are:

• Park and ride services from Askham Bar, Poppleton Bar and Grimston Bar will cease from today (Sunday). FirstYork will take park and ride tickets on adjacent services on their town network (for example, service 12 for Askham Bar, service 10 from Poppleton Bar and Grimston Bar).

The park and ride services from the Designer Outlet, Rawcliffe Bar and Monks Cross will continue to run, although at a half hourly frequency. The car parks at Grimston Bar and Poppleton Bar will be closed, although the car park at Askham Bar will remain open. The Hospital Shuttle Bus from Rawcliffe Bar will continue to run.

• “Local” services in York will run at a reduced frequency. Most of First’s network will operate at a half hour frequency, with half-hourly services becoming approximately hourly. Service 13 (Connexions) will run hourly. Service 20 every two hours, with frequency reductions also on services 24/25/26. Service 19 will cease to operate, although its stops in Rawcliffe and Clifton will be served by the Hospital Shuttle Bus.

• CitySightseeing services will not operate.

• Longer distance services are also affected. Coastliner services are combined with Cityzap and will operate every hour. Service 415 to Selby will operate every hour, services from East Yorkshire have also been reduced. Services 22, 30, 40 and 412 will operate but at reduced frequencies.

Bus users are asked to check operator websites before they travel for the most up to date information. These can be accessed via itravel York website www.itravelyork.info

Whilst these temporary changes are in place bus timetable apps and screens will not be displaying the correct information.

Rail services:

Train companies are now offering a reduced service – ensuring key workers are still able to travel as required.

Timetable changes will be introduced from today (Sunday) and full details are available via the National Rail Journey Planner and train operating company websites.

Car parking:

As previously announced the council has agreed with employers of key workers that car parks in York can be used for free by key workers driving into the city for work.

For the latest information about Corona virus in York visit https://www.york.gov.uk/coronavirus