A SIX-year-old York girl has been doing her bit to bring a smile to faces in these troubled times.
Lottie Barnes painted a rainbow on her window in Dringhouses, York, in a bid to cheer up people passing the house.
Children have been painting rainbows to "spread hope" after a trend started online during the coronavirus crisis.
Lottie's mum Vicky Rennison said her daughter, a pupil at Dringhouses School, wanted to "help people smile as they walk past doing their daily exercise".
She said: "We did the rainbow last Saturday and each week we'll add something new to help us get through this.
"We have seen lots of people looking and my children Tommy and Lottie have also waved at some children walking past."
