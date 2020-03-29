THE latest Public Health England figures reveal there are now 21 confirmed coronavirus cases in York as of 9am today, Sunday.
And there are 88 diagnoses in North Yorkshire and 31 cases in East Riding of Yorkshire.
The York number was up from 19 the day before, while in North Yorkshire yesterday's figure was 75, and 31 in East Riding of Yorkshire.
The figures are published daily by the government.
The latest numbers mean there have been a total of 19,522 confirmed cases in the UK.
York Central MP Rachael Maskell has warned people to read the figures with caution - saying that many people with symptoms are not being tested for Covid-19.