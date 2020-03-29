A SECURITY guard and a shopper have allegedly been assaulted at a large store in York - in an argument over coronavirus shopping restrictions.
A police spokesperson said "sadly" officers have arrested a man for two charges of assault after an alleged confrontation in a shop.
Police have not confirmed which store the incident took place in.
Supermarkets across the country have introduced restrictions at their stores in response to an increase in demand for items and in order to help stop the spread of the virus by allowing fewer customers into stores at one time.
