ANOTHER patient with coronavirus has died at a hospital run by Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

NHS England said the person died yesterday.

This is the third such death in the Harrogate district.

The first person who died in Harrogate was an elderly patient with other significant underlying health conditions.

No more deaths have been reported today at hospitals run by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.

NHS England revealed the latest death in Harrogate in a statement this afternoon, in which it said that another 209 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had now died, bringing the total number of deaths in England to 1,125 people.

Patients were aged between 39 and105 and all but four had underlying health conditions.