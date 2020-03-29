POLICE have recorded people driving at more than 100mph on empty roads during the last 48 hours.
And they are warning people to slow down - saying higher speeds put lives at risk and heap extra pressure on the NHS.
In a Facebook post, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This puts lives at risk and could tie up valuable emergency service and NHS resources when they are needed most.
"We won't tolerate it and we will enforce it, for everyone's safety."
They added that police will be stopping motorists across York and North Yorkshire this weekend to make sure they are following government advice to make only essential journeys.
Police are urging people to stay at home, help the NHS and save lives.
