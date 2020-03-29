A GIN company is trying to raise morale of its customers by compiling the world’s best gin jokes collection.

York Gin had already published a list gin jokes, quotes and puns on its website.

Now it’s launched a competition to get people to read their collection - and add any that are missing.

Emma Godivala, of York Gin, said: “We realise this is a really stressful time for everyone. People are either bored, panic-stricken - or worked off their feet.

"So we just wanted to give people a giggle - and make the best collection of gin funnies around.

“We’ve already received some excellent additions to our collection."

Emma said this one had made her laugh:

When Charles Dickens orders a gin the barman asks 'Olive or Twist?'

But she said her own favourite is still Dorothy Parker’s:

‘I like to have a Martini, two at the very most, after three I’m under the table, after four I’m under my host.’

Customers can enter on the York Gin Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds.

York Gin - like many other companies - has seen its business collapse with the coronavirus lock-down.

So it is moving its operation online. As well as free delivery in the local area, the company is launching a Friday Night Gin Quiz.

The gin jokes are here