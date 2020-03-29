THE clocks have gone forward and we were all hoping for last week's mini-heatwave to continue to keep our spirits high.
But the weather has other plans - with snow falling in some parts of North Yorkshire and even in York.
Apparently we can expect temperatures of up to 7c today - but with the wind it feels a lot chillier.
So there is no better time to follow the government's guidance to stay indoors to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Slightly surprised to leave the house for first walk in Summer Time & to be greeted by the white stuff. Snow in #York. pic.twitter.com/efhE0LCSIh— Chris Swift (@ChrisSwift1) March 29, 2020
Strange week, it's now snowing! pic.twitter.com/R7oRKXR3TU— Phil Pinder (@PinderPhil) March 29, 2020
It is the end of March and it is snowing lightly #York #snow pic.twitter.com/TVKrx5Jr0w— Darren (@darrenmleeming) March 29, 2020
Here comes #BritishSummertime in #York. Might stay in! pic.twitter.com/3ZHXddWz84— Martin Hetherington (@M_Hetherington2) March 29, 2020
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment