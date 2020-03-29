THE clocks have gone forward and we were all hoping for last week's mini-heatwave to continue to keep our spirits high.

But the weather has other plans - with snow falling in some parts of North Yorkshire and even in York.

Apparently we can expect temperatures of up to 7c today - but with the wind it feels a lot chillier.

So there is no better time to follow the government's guidance to stay indoors to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

 