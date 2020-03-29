NOMINATIONS are now open for this year’s Community Pride Awards, including the School of the Year category.

The awards recognise the work of residents in York who go the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.

The awards feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

The winner of last year' School of the Year award was Headlands Primary School, for its involvement in community projects.

Their work included their role in the local community as environmental ambassadors, their charitable events, and promotion of access to continuous learning and support, not just for the children but for the parents too.

They were finalists for the awards alongside Poppleton Road Primary and Dringhouses Primary schools.

This year’s awards will again include these categories as well as prizes for: the Person of the Year, Spirit of Youth Award, Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse later in the year, when the winners will be revealed.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which unfortunately we will be unable to return.