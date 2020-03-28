EVERYTHING else seems to be closing down in York as the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip on the city, including areas of open space such as Deans Park and the Museum Gardens.
But today something actually re-opened... Rowntree Park.
The park was closed last month after being badly flooded by the nearby River Ouse but its gates have opened again this weekend, giving residents a play they can get some exercise and fresh air.
However, restrictions have been put in place by City of York Council to prevent people catching or passing on the virus during their visits.
Visitors are being asked to adhere to social distancing best practice, for example staying more than two metres from other people.
The skatepark and tennis courts are also shut, and the play areas are cordoned off.
